Ryan Charles Releases New Breakup Bop, “Heartbreak Rodeo”

Charles got his start on the inaugural season of American Song Contest, becoming a fan favorite with his original country-rap song “New Boot Goofin’.

River House Artists’ jiggy buckaroo and rising rap sensation Ryan Charles released his latest track, “Heartbreak Rodeo,” available everywhere now. With his signature Western flair, Charles fuses a fresh hip-hop sound with a country perspective, bringing the cowboy lifestyle to the rap scene. The song, a bop about getting your heart broken, will have the internet singing along in no time. The Jiggy Buckaroo has once again proven his prowess in delivering his signature twangy lyrics with the sounds of 2000s rap. Charles is also the master at presenting visuals that pair perfectly with his songs, and “Heartbreak Rodeo” is no exception. A cinematic official video, directed by Emma Kate Golden, accompanies the release.

Please don’t break my heart at this rodeo

Tryin’ not to fall apart every time she’s close

It’s been way too hard for me just to let her go

Darlin’ please don’t break my heart at this rodeo

“Heartbreak Rodeo is the song we all hum, heartbroken on the back of a horse, just trying to find some light,” says Charles.

Last year, Charles released a twangy banger of a track called “Turquoise Stones” accompanied by a stunning visual as well as his viral hit, “Cold Beer Diet,” which garnered attention from Lyrical Lemonade, XXL, The Source, Complex, and BET Jams. Earlier this year, his viral “New Boot Goofin’” video garnered over 9 million views and grew his social media channels by over 106,000 followers within a month.

Charles has been on tour opening for country acts like fellow Wyoming native Ian Munsick, Breland, and hip-hop sensation Atlus. Charles got his start on the inaugural season of American Song Contest, becoming a fan favorite with his original country-rap song “New Boot Goofin’.” The song, paired with Charles’s charismatic style, caught the attention of rap legend and show host Snoop Dogg. He also landed a coveted appearance on the Bobby Bones Show after the radio personality DM’d him on Instagram after seeing his performance on the show.

ABOUT RYAN CHARLES:

Western rapper Ryan Charles hails from the valley of Buffalo, WY. Like his hometown, once called the most lawless town in America, Charles brings a style all his own — meshing the cowboy lifestyle with the flow of 2000s rap. A natural-born entertainer, Charles quickly became one of the most skilled freestyle rappers on the school bus, eventually moving to Seattle, WA, to pursue his music career more seriously. As an artist, Charles has released singles, including the jiggy buckaroo bop “Gettin’ Western” in 2020, “Old Dirt Fancy” in 2021, “New Boot Goofin’” in 2022, and was featured on Ian Munsick’s single “Cowboy Killer.” Late last year, Charles released his singles “Turquoise Stones” and “Cold Beer Diet,” bringing his global career streams to 64+ million. Known for his signature fashion sense, light-hearted twang, and high-energy live shows, Charles continues to work on new music in Nashville, TN, kicking off 2024 with his take on a heartfelt love song, “Heartbreak Rodeo.”

Connect:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/jiggybuckaroo

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@ryancharlesmusic

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/MrTinktonk