Shawty Lo Returns On Posthumous Track with ATack

Shawty Lo is still missed by the Hip-Hop community today despite his untimely death nearly six and half years ago

West Denver rapper ATAK links up with the King Of Bankhead aka ShawtyLo for a new single titled “Dope Boi.” Produced by Bobby Kritical this song brings to life the great artist that we all knew from Bankhead and who captured the hearts and minds of trap music fans across the globe.

Shawty Lo was one of the most promising young talents in the rap game. He rose to prominence in the early 2000s with his debut album, “Dey Know.” Prior to that he was a member of D4L with Fabo who released, “Laffy Taffy,” which became a major hit, peaking at number one on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Shawty Lo continued to enjoy success in the following years with several more hit albums and singles. He was widely respected by his peers and fans alike for his lyrical prowess and creative flow.

He was born in Atlanta, Georgia and rose to prominence in the local hip hop scene. In 2008, he founded the record label D4L Records, which released his debut album Unleashed in 2009. Shawty Lo’s music was often characterized by its use of repetition and catchesphrase, as well as its Southern rap sound.

His untimely death has been a great loss for the Hip-Hop community. He is still missed dearly.