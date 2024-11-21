Snoop Dogg & Dr. Dre’s Latest Song Re-Affirms The OGs Never Left

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg are back at it.

The dynamic duo have unveiled the second single from their highly anticipated collaborative album, Missionary.

“Outta Da Blue” features singer Alus and was produced by an all-star production team, including Dre, Dem Jointz, BoogzDaBeast, and FNZ.

“Gorgeous,” the first release, features Jhené Aiko.

“Outta Da Blue” is special, as Snoop and Dre go back to back over a funky beat produced by the good doctor. The song is highlighted some samples that die-hard heads will recognize. “The sh#t I be smoking is highly recommended,” he raps, ever the pot head.

Missionary is slated for release on December 13 through Death Row, Aftermath, and Interscope Records.

Listen below and let us know what you think.