Star2 Looks to Set Standards with Latest EP ‘Different Breed’

As a young Asian-American rapper, Star2 envisions a future filled with opportunities for Asian-American rappers. Growing up he was born in a Thai refugee camp and was raised in San Diego where violence plagued him from an early age. In his powerful new EP Different Breed, he explores the intersection between hip-hop and identity.

Together, Star2 and Asian American Hip-Hop icon $tupid Young are bringing a new era to Hip-Hop. Star2 and $tupid Young’s “Different Breed” is chock-full of slick beats, growling undercurrents, and vocals that evoke intoxicating darkness. They write about gangs, the police, and survival from the depths of adolescence. On the hard-hitting rap anthem “Hooping”, Star2 sings, “Where were you when I was lying flat on my back?” Together with $tupid Young, Star2 and $tupid Young have put together an impressive repertoire