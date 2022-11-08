Stevie Soprano Never Disappoints a Crowd

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Stevie Soprano has now blossomed into a rising star and has an impressive resume to show for it.

Stevie Soprano is a well-known performer and artist based out of the New Jersey and Philadelphia area. He has been a longtime lover of music and got inspired to start making music of his own at a young age by listening to groups like Wu-Tang and Mobbdeep. He also was inspired by Hip Hop magazines and Hip Hop award shows hoping he would be part of them someday.

Stevie Soprano got his start like many others, rapping around his neighborhood and showing off his style any way he could. This grew into him traveling to New York City for a few years to network, meet everyone in the industry he could, and get involved with some of the heavy hitters in the industry.

Stevie Soprano has now blossomed into a rising star and has an impressive resume to show for it. He has performed in New York City, Los Angeles, Washington DC, Philadelphia, and Miami for roaring crowds. He has also made appearances on popular podcasts and shows like Sway in The Morning, This Is 50, and 16 or Better. This spark in recognition is linked to his strong outpouring of music. Stevie Soprano blesses his fans with new music every month and continues to work and refine his craft. Check out Stevie Soprano on all platforms each month for new music.

Follow Stevie Soprano on Instagram here.

Follow Stevie Soprano on Spotify here.