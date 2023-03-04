Styles P Links with Brady Watt for “Death Before Dishonor” Visual;

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Recently Styles P released his second to last solo album Penultimate: A Calm Wolf Is Still A Wolf and soon after announced his retirement would be imminent. Today the Bo-directed music video for LOX’s album single “Death Before Dishonor” (with bass player, producer, singer, and band leader Brady Watt) is highlighted as Styles P transitions to his post rap career and his Little Farma brand of holistic healing products. We aren’t going to be getting too many more Styles P songs so enjoy this one!

“After I did Bass & Bars with Brady Watt, we agreed that we’d be doing more sh*t together in the future. This song was that. As a 48 year old emcee, I like to step outside of my comfort zone, and I did that here. [‘Death Before Dishonor’] has a different feel not typical to Styles P, but still fits in with what I do. I didn’t even know Brady could sing or produce, but when he played me this track, I just followed my emcee intuition and started working on it right then and there,” Styles P said.