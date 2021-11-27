Swaggertown Records Newest Rapper Yung Fate Is Going Viral

Yung Fate released his song “Hip-Notized” featuring Dizzy Wright, Jake Strain, & Upstates, which started blowing up randomly overnight on Instagram reels, it has over 10000+ random people on the internet making videos from working out, driving fast cars, doing crazy stunts, many different famous people even reposted it to his part of the song on the […]

Yung Fate released his song “Hip-Notized” featuring Dizzy Wright, Jake Strain, & Upstates, which started blowing up randomly overnight on Instagram reels, it has over 10000+ random people on the internet making videos from working out, driving fast cars, doing crazy stunts, many different famous people even reposted it to his part of the song on the chorus. Hip-Notized is by far the fastest-growing song to date, even after “420” with Afroman which surpassed 1.5+ million plays on the audio on Youtube, and 1.1+ million streams on Spotify.

The constant recent success of Yung Fate for over a whole year, from classic songs “Things Change”, “420”, “Hip-Notized”, it is official that Yung Fate is meant to be a part of Swaggertown Records. Yung Fate has been working throughout the pandemic on projects from his home studio stashing away hits in his computer, organizing each song into categories of singles, and potential songs for an album.

We really wonder what Yung Fate is cooking up now, stay tuned for the latest on Instagram and be sure to make a video to “Hip-Notized’ on Instagram reels, we promise you the fans will follow to TikTok! Follow; @yungfate_official & @swaggertownrecords

