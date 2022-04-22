Swazy Styles Has the Industry Dancing With His “Whip It Up” Challenge

Swazy Styles’ new single “Whip It Up” featuring Se1v1en and Devyn is a whole vibe and then some. It’s the talk of the town on social media.

Florida has been the home of some big names in the music industry, now another has risen through the underground to find his placement in the mainstream spotlight. South Florida native, Swazy Styles has fans eating out the palm of his hands with the viral effect of singles like “Birthday Suit” and “Twerk 4me.” His sound holds lyricism reflective of a genius wordsmith and his cadence is as fluid as water itself.

Swazy Styles has become a regular name in playlists of audiences globally. He continues to push the boundaries of creativity and that fact is no different with his new single, “Whip It Up” featuring Se1v1en and Devyn. The song blends a mix of hip hop and rock with a dab of crunk and a pinch of tenacity to create a banger that has been running the scene on major social media platforms like Instagram and Tik Tok. Fans have been caught in the craze of posting their dance moves to the trendy hook as they do the contagious “Whip It Up” challenge.

Swazy Styles, Se1v1en, and Devyn pass the mic like verbal acrobatics, each bringing a new style and vibe to the electrifying instrumental leaving nothing but a wildfire of bars and flows in their wake. The single has yet to see the release of its visuals scheduled for arrival in May and it’s already going crazy online, so it’s all but guaranteed to go even more bonkers when they see the energy and crisp videography that accompanies the track.

Swazy Styles is an artist in every sense of the word. Among the visuals and audio, he is curating his “Whip it Up” apparel to be available to fans on April 29th through his website. What are you waiting for? Join the shenanigans and have some fun with his new single, “Whip It Up.”

Links: https://www.flowcode.com/page/swazystyles

Website: https://swazystyles.biz

Connect on socials: @swazystyles