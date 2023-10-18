New Music From The DFW – Tahjaee & lil.eaarl – “Brand New Glick” (Video Remix)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

“Brand New Glick” gotta brand new remix as Lil.Eaarl joins DFW’s Tahjaee for the duo’s first collaboration. Both of these emerging stars have much to celebrate as they continue to amass both streams and loyal fans and that party vibe is perfectly captured by director @JusttStruttVisuals.

Described as a master of the mic and lyrical wordsmith, Tahjaee sprang onto the DFW music scene just about a year ago and the We the Future artist has already made quite an impact. Although a relative newcomer, Tahjaee’s current trajectory appears set to ensure that DFW rap remains in the forefront of markets to watch.

Lil.Eaarl came in hot two years ago and his momentum thus far is impressive. From his viral hit “From Tha Back” to his many successful collabs with names like DJ Chose, Dorrough, Beatking and Tay Money, this Dalllas young’n is well on his way to becoming a staple of Texas rap.

Lil.Eaarl’s knack for viral hits shows no sign of slowing down and his easy-going charisma on-camera makes him a winning collab every time.

This “Brand New Glick” remix is a top down, street takeover, slab mix banger that will challenge the best speakers and guarantee a dance party wherever it’s played. The slow, loud and bangin’ Brand New-produced track is likely to produce a few remixes on its own, making it a playlist must, hands down.

As Tahjaee puts it, “Linked up with lil.eaarl for the remix of “Brand New Glick.” We the future of Texas Hip-Hop now.“