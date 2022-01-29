Tampa’s Own CeoGamble Announces Untitled EP Produced By Five 5 Studios

CeoGamble is heating up in Tampa, and it’s confirmed a new untitled project will be released later this year. 2SC will be the lead producer from Five 5 Studios located in Ybor city for this release. Gamble, who is well known out of Georgia for his music, has seen success in many industries. He’s an extremely versatile artist, we are excited to hear new content from him and see what he has to offer. With a third child on the way, CeoGamble says this project is inspired to motivate young fathers and push positive messages to the youth. Singles; “All I know” and “Pave Da Way” are bangers to look out for.

Be ready for the drop on Spotify and all other major platforms!

Stay tuned for more updates follow him on Instagram.