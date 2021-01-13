Texas Rapper Danny Jai Releases New Single “You and I” Featuring Tory Lanez

(AllHipHop Music)
It is fully evident on his daring upcoming musical work that hip hop artist Danny Jai is delving further into uncharted territory. The up and coming artist is entering the scene with an established fanbase and years of performative credibility under his belt. He packs a heavy punch — and his most recent release “You and I” (featuring Tory Lanez) is a hypnotic, midtempo mix that unveils the rapper’s innermost thoughts and desires. Though Lanez is a favorable addition to the track, Danny Jai holds his own, proving that his gifts are fit to box with the best of them.
“When I was creating this song, I really thought about how I wanted people to feel when they were listening to it,” he says. “I’m all about positivity and good vibes, so that’s the mood I was going for. Tory Lanez is one of the hottest artists out right now. Having him on it just made it all come together.”
As a Mexican-American, he adds his own voice to the culture, infusing elements of his Latin background by swaying between English and Spanish in his music. His base filled delivery is backed by top tier production and energetic visuals which result in a lyrical motif that is weaved together by his experiences.
https://www.instagram.com/riodannyjai/