The Rising Stars Of Trizzy’s Label, Ruby Recordings

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

We wanted to spotlight a few lesser-known artists on Ruby Recordings, so you’re onto Trizzy’s mates before they blow up like him.

If you’re a Trizzy fan, you’ve already heard him spruik his label, Ruby Recordings. The word “Ruby” in Ruby Recordings comes from his mother’s name and the gem’s beauty. Trizzy launched Ruby Recordings in 2015, and it was where Trizzy dropped albums like Winners Never Quit, and 2018’s My Name Is Trizzy.

And as you’d expect from Trizzy, he’s got a discerning ear for up-and-coming artists, signing a handful of artists to the label over the years. We wanted to spotlight a few lesser-known artists on Ruby Recordings, so you’re onto Trizzy’s mates before they blow up like him.

FriO Isa Blaque

Stemming from a culture of drug use, gang violence, and poverty, FriO not only makes music to put himself in a better position but also to educate listeners on various topics of wealth, health, love, finances, and straying from criminal activity. Though he racks up hundreds of thousands of views and streams, FriO has managed to stay pretty low-key all these years – his latest song, Live From The Trenches, has a unique trap sound that we’re super keen on though, so it may not be much longer that FriO Isa Blaque is an unfamiliar name.

AB Tazz

AB Tazz has been around a few years and got noticed as a featured artist on Trizzy’s We Ain’t Gotta Rush. To this day he works closely with Trizzy, including a song called BadaBang, but recently he has found himself in the studio with the likes of Jake Strain, Yung Fate, and Tonee Marino. His charming vocals make him a perfect addition to any playlist – check out Yoga.

Moeschino

Brooklyn artist Moeschino – real name Maurice Holden – is perhaps best known for this single Sundress from back in 2018. Making upbeat hip-hop with an r&b edge, Moeschino released his debut single, Its My Time, in 2021, with support from the likes of label boss Trizzy. He’s steadily been dropping music for years but of late he’s been in the fashion game too, dropping a Rich Legacy collection. Today he’s dropped a new single called Soulmates.