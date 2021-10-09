The Story Behind RapTV, The Largest Community Of Hip-Hop Fans In The World

To keep every hip-hop music fan involved with the latest news, Daniel founded RapTV, a community for all hip-hop fans all around the globe.

Hip-hop has become a big part of pop culture ever since its transition into mainstream music many decades ago. From legendary 90s artists like Tupac Shakur and Dr. Dre to today’s hip-hop heroes like Eminem and Jay-Z, the genre has come a long way. The enormous impact of hip-hop is undeniable as evidenced by the constant increase in the number of hip-hop fans all over the world.

With the hip-hop landscape consistently changing within the entertainment culture, more artists have emerged. This is resulting in dozens of songs and albums being released every month, giving fans fresh reasons to get more excited for rap music. Social media mogul Daniel Snow knew that this would result in challenges to keep updated with the trends in the genre.

To keep every hip-hop music fan involved with the latest news, Daniel founded RapTV, a community for all hip-hop fans all around the globe. He’s a long-time fan of hip-hop and found keeping track of new releases quite challenging. Daniel began the idea of creating RapTV for one major reason, and that is to become an all-in-one source for everything rap and culture.

RapTV started via Instagram in 2017 and has now grown to a community of over 25 million people. Its mission has been to build a strong camaraderie for hip-hop fans, content creators, and rappers. Fast forward to 2021; the community has made transitions to other platforms like Snapchat, Twitter, and TikTok. On these platforms, fans can engage with breaking news, interviews, and original content.

During its first few years of existence, RapTV relied solely on its Instagram account to build a community of passionate hip-hop fanatics. Since then, they have accomplished much more. Their recent venture into TikTok proved to be a smart decision as they quickly gained millions of followers in the popular video-sharing-focused media platform.

As part of their social media expansion, RapTV unveiled another Instagram page called Steez By RapTV. This account is focused on dishing out the hottest fashion styles and trends in hip-hop culture. For Spanish hip-hop lovers, they launched Reggaeton by RapTV also via Instagram, which gives the latest news on Latin hip-hop music. Both of these pages have over 100,000 followers each and are growing quickly daily.

Aside from its active presence on social media, RapTV has its own website filled with rap and hip-hop-related content. Currently, the company has a total of over 25 million followers across all platforms. They have become not just a source of news and updates but have become a community. Through RapTV, fans of the genre from all parts of the globe can discover new artists and make friends with fellow enthusiasts.

Fans will agree that RapTV is not just a website or a page on Instagram but has taken a life of its own. It’s a community of people that are constantly engaged in conversations on all its platforms. Daniel Snow hopes to materialize new plans for the community very soon, and fans are eager to know what’s next in store for them.