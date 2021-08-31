Top Songwriter Johnny Yukon Announces the Release of His New Album Flight Plan 001

An album is undoubtedly one of the most iconic achievements for any music artist. It’s the final package of an artist’s musical accomplishment and by which they are likely to base their successes. Creating extensive full-length albums is also a great way to claim your position in the industry.

Johnny Yukon is a successful songwriter, singer, and producer. He is a highly skilled musical talent from Pennsylvania and is taking the industry by storm. His desire and ambition to pursue his musical goals led him to Los Angeles, a city with well-established music industry. A naturally gifted songwriter, Johnny has made a name for himself in the industry co-writing hits for some hip-hop big names, such as Young Thug, Ty Dolla $ign, Camila Cabello, and Leon Bridges.

A promising music talent, Johnny is working hard to cement his position in the industry as a singer. He is currently signed with the Elektra music label, where he continues to write and record his songs. Johnny spends most of his time in the studio creating hits. A master of the music craft, everything Johnny touches becomes art. His recent releases “Mystery” and “Soon” are doing exceptionally well, with “Mystery” climbing to the top 25 on the SoundCloud Pop chart.

However, his recent announcement has got everyone excited. Johnny broke the much-awaited news with his new album “Flight Plan 001”, which is ready for release. “Flight Plan 001” promises to be an exciting project based on its recently released trailer. In the trailer, Johnny previews his Yukon-branded futuristic airport, one of his long-term aviation fantasies.

In the Album, Johnny has also factored in his fan’s demand for proper coverage of his previous releases, “Grow,” “81 Nights”, “Climate,” “Yes,” and “Night Like This.” Flight Plan 001 also includes seven new tracks that he promises to be nothing but a collection of musical gems.

Johnny has also enjoyed the spotlight as a songwriter, particularly during the pandemic by working behind the scene and co-writing some of the hit songs of the period. Johnny was part of Internet Money’s multi platinum mega-smash “Lemonade” that features famous hip-hop names, such as Gunna, Don Toliver, and Nav. His songwriting prowess also earned him the opportunity to co-write “Lane Switch,” Skepta, and Pop Smoke’s F9 standout soundtrack. The track also features renowned hip-hop artists, A$AP Rocky, Juicy J, and Project Pat.

His recent decision to switch from songwriting caught many by surprise, but it is proving to be the best move of his life. Johnny has established his artist brand with a unique and thrilling sound that brings together hip-hop and electrifying pop sounds. He displays great musical talent as a singer in the way he navigates through his raw emotions with storytelling and head-nodding rhymes. It’s incredible how Johnny manages to paint a picture through his lyrics and connect with the audience.

Johnny is focused on pushing his creative limits and keeps doing what he does best. His goal is to conquer the global music stage and tour the world to expand his international fanbase.