Tray Chaney Teams Up With Viral Sensation MZ Diamond Duval For “Throw It Back” Video

Tray Chaney is back with more heat, but this time he brings the sexy vibes with Viral Sensation MZ Diamond Duval.

Tray Chaney unveils the brand new music video “THROW IT BACK” Directed by Tray Chaney & DON JUAN @iamdonjuan starring Viral Sensational Dancer “MZ DIAMOND DUVAL” aka BAG GURL💰 The Energetic Turn Up Fun Record/Video captures Chaney & MZ Diamond DUVAL having a great time showcasing each other’s talent! MZ DIAMOND DUVAL recently became an international viral sensation via (The Shaderoom) for creating the most popular dance on the Internet titled “THE SKOOT”.

Chaney spoke with PRESS recently stating that he casted MZ Diamond DUVAL last year for his directorial debut short film “TRUTHLESS” & once he got to know her not only as an Actress but her amazing story as a dancer he automatically felt a connection & wanted to work with her when it came to shooting the video for his hit single “THROW IT BACK”

“MZ DIAMOND is an international STAR with a beautiful spirit & I want to shine the light on her any chance I get ” Chaney states.

Throw It Back Official Music Video – https://youtu.be/MJdK3HvQEXM

Throw It Back Available To STREAM https://music.apple.com/us/album/throw-it-back/1575628511?i=1575628512

