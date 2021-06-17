Artist Tray Chaney Keeps Up The Pressure With “Momentum”

Tray Chaney is back with more heat for the streets. This time, he’s bringing the family.

Tray Chaney is best known as an actor that has played numerous iconic roles like Poot from “The Wire” and, more recently, Kendrick from “Saints And Sinners.” However, there is another side to the Renaissance man. He’s also an emcee that spits bars and directs his own videos that have been featured on BET Jams and outlets like AllHipHop.

Well, Tray Chaney is back with “Momentum,” and the name says it all. Visuals for “Momentum” delves deep into Chaney going hard with celebrity trainer Timothy J. Forney Jr. The pair put in work – an amazing display of discipline, hard work, motivation and sacrifice. On top of that, the video also puts Chaney’s wife, his two kids and even his granddaughter in “Momentum.” “This is my representation of what hiphop looks like” he stated emphatically.

Stream – Momentum https://music.apple.com/us/album/momentum/1456657104?i=1456657331

“MOMENTUM” Visual



Directed by Tray Chaney

Shot/Edited @iamdonjuanProd by @cr_da_show

Written By Tray Chaney & @official_eone

SUBSCRIBE TO DEDICATED FATHERS SERIES YOUTUBE PAGE FOR ALL TRAY CHANEY MUSIC VIDEOS & CONTENT – https://m.youtube.com/channel/UC5pbgJ1aofFq6a2as8OpVWw/videos

Twitter- @traychaney Instagram- @DedicatedFatherSeriesPage