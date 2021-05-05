Tray Chaney Wakes Up Hip-Hop with “WOKE”

Tray Chaney – OFFICIAL WOKE Video Dir By @IamDonJuan

Tray Chaney is back! The rapper/singer/actor and all around Renaissance man has dropped a whole new song called “Woke.” This time, he is spitting spitting bars. Furious rhymes over a hard beat, letting people know exactly who he is. The dedicated father is often mistaken for something other than a Hip-Hop head, but this time he’s letting folks know. Holding nothing back, this song is as unforgettable.

The song, which is available to stream on all digital streaming platforms, also has a video to go with it. Directed by @iamdonjuan, he pops his proverbial collar by reminding us of his work on “The Wire” and “Saints & Sinners” too. The pair came together In Atlanta Ga and created the mini experience – in a day. The song was produced by @cr_da_show.

“Woke” STREAM/DOWNLOAD https://music.apple.com/us/album/woke/1512511916?i=1512511917

IG: @DedicatedFatherSeriesPage

Director: @iamdonjuan

Twitter: @traychaney