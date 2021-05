Trippie Redd and Playboi Cart team up for an absolute summer slapper with their new visual “Miss The Rage.” Burning down cars and everything else in sight with a flame thrower, these two young rappers deliver swagged out bars for “Miss The Rage” which also features an accompanying clothing line that details Trippie’s cryptic and […]

