Trve Comes Up Big Hitting 1 Million Streams On Spotify With “Can’t Go A Day”

Nowadays in the music industry, things are changing and it seems nothing is ever predictable. Trve from Atlanta has been an example of this with his song “Can’t Go A Day”, resurfacing and hitting 1 million streams. The 2020 release found a pocket of internet attention and has since taken Trve’s music career to new heights.
The viral song “Can’t Go A Day” starts out with a popular hi-hat pattern that brings high energy straight out of the gate.
Trve then raps about living a crazy lifestyle about popping pills and partying hard. This rockstar life has attracted thousands of new fans that want to party and live a fast lifestyle.
Besides Trve’s audio, Trve also released a music video – which also contributed to the song going viral. Check out Trve’s million stream song below on Spotify and follow the rapper on Instagram.
Trve on Instagram: www.instagram.com/trve
Check out Demonz on Spotify: