Trve Comes Up Big Hitting 1 Million Streams On Spotify With “Can’t Go A Day”

Trve from Atlanta has been an example of this with his song “Can’t Go A Day”, resurfacing and hitting 1 million streams.

Nowadays in the music industry, things are changing and it seems nothing is ever predictable. Trve from Atlanta has been an example of this with his song “Can’t Go A Day”, resurfacing and hitting 1 million streams. The 2020 release found a pocket of internet attention and has since taken Trve’s music career to new heights.

The viral song “Can’t Go A Day” starts out with a popular hi-hat pattern that brings high energy straight out of the gate.

Trve then raps about living a crazy lifestyle about popping pills and partying hard. This rockstar life has attracted thousands of new fans that want to party and live a fast lifestyle.

Besides Trve’s audio, Trve also released a music video – which also contributed to the song going viral. Check out Trve’s million stream song below on Spotify and follow the rapper on Instagram.

Trve on Instagram: www.instagram.com/trve

Check out Demonz on Spotify: