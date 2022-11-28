Tye Cooper Links Up With Benny The Butcher And Cristina Mackey For “Golden Globes”

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

‘This Part Of My Life Is Called…’ is a work of art showcasing Cooper’s growth since the start of his career.

Rising star Tye Cooper continues on his road to musical superstardom with the release of his latest project, “This Part Of My Life Is Called…” The seven-song project featuring a verse from New York native Benny The Butcher was released on November 11th, 2022, and is already making its rounds in entertainment. Released under his label, Silent Reminder Entertainment, Cooper’s newest project is steadily making its way into the conversation of the album of the year.

Tye Cooper was raised and born in Providence, Rhode Island, where he developed a lifelong love of music. His parents started playing vintage Hip Hop and R&B music when Cooper was just six years old, introducing him to the legends that came before him as well as various flows and melodies that he might use to develop his approach in the future.

‘This Part Of My Life Is Called…’ is a work of art showcasing Cooper’s growth since the start of his career. Hard-hitting tracks like ‘The World Is Yours’ and the Benny The Butcher-assisted track ‘Golden Globes’ differentiate Tye Cooper from your typical everyday artist. Cooper’s exquisite wordplay, extraordinary lyricism, and unique sound are some of the core reasons he’s catapulted to levels of success in his career unimagine compared to his fellow up-and-coming artists.

Tye attributes his current and continued success to his family’s support, as well as to RemiTV media, Dan Murphy of Silent Reminder Entertainment, HAUS PVD, and Providence, Rhode Island, where he grew up. Keep up with Tye Cooper by following him on Instagram here and stream his new album below.