Tyler, The Creator Remixes Kendrick Lamar And The Internet Goes Bonkers

Tyler flexes his lyrics on his new rendition of Kendrick’s “Hey Now.”

Tyler, The Creator and Kendrick Lamar are the Christmas Mix we didn’t realize we needed. On Christmas Day, Tyler surprised fans with a new video titled “That Guy,” where he freestyles over Kendrick Lamar’s GNX song “Hey Now.” Tyler – ever present – responded to a fan’s request way back in November for him to rap over the beat. On the song, he raps, “Hey now, say now, get sticky like a hun bun / You will never be the main guy, you’re a plus-one / 300k in four days Chromakopia / 12 days gold I ain’t even drop deluxe one.”

The video showcases Tyler’s signature creativity as he dances through the streets of his hometown of Hawthorne, CA. He also flexes his Ferrari and other matters. He also refers to The Pop Out: Ken & Friends concert in L.A. stating, “Lil bunny hop out, you seen me at the Pop Out / Pandemonium screaming like they brought Pac out.”

Tyler’s “That Guy” freestyle is a reminder that bro is one of the illest. “All these girls is a habit / boyfriends mad because they thought I was a….” – yep!