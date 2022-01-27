Up and Coming Rapper thatchillkid Drops His Highly-Anticipated EP “Chill Zone”

This new year has been a roller coaster for thatchillkid and is only beginning to pick up steam after his highly anticipated EP release.

For those just learning about thatchillkid, the young rapper first got his start in 2020 when he had the opportunity to go on tour with the American rapper Lil Zan. With this opportunity, he grew his fan base and built up anticipation for a year until he dropped his debut EP “Chill Zone”.

“Chill Zone” is a 3-track EP that covers a plethora of emotions when it comes to heartbreak and adventure. A good track to highlight would be thatchillkid’s track 2 titled “When That Call Comes”. The song does genre-bending with its electric guitar making it feel like a punk rock track, but still having hip hop vocals. In the song, thatchillkid talks about him living a lavish life but not being truly happy until his ex-lover calls.

This new year has been a roller coaster for thatchillkid and is only beginning to pick up steam after his highly anticipated EP release. Be sure to check it out on Spotify below:

Chill Zone:

Thatchillkid on Instagram: www.instagram.com/Thatchillkid