Upcoming Rapper HYMN. Drops Visual For New Track ‘ICEE’ 

Independent hip hop artist HYMN. has been making music since he was in high school. While he didn’t take his career all that seriously early on, the artist has been paving his own way in the music industry.

With a past full of trauma and difficult family situations, HYMN. has a chip on his shoulder to be the biggest next-up artist. Unique flows and social media presence outside of music have helped foster the artist’s growth in a short amount of time.

Most recently, HYMN. made his return to the spotlight with a music video for his newest single ‘ICEE’. The creative sets the scene in the snowy mountains of California, showing how lit he can get on the slopes. Beautiful women, a crazy party scene, and energized performance shots fill the video from beginning to end. HYMN.‘s goal was to bring his upbeat track to life, and he did just that.



Watch the video for ‘ICEE’ here:





