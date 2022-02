Vince Staples connects with DJ Mustard for a new track titled “Magic” which was featured on a recent Beats By Dre commercial

Southern Cali artists Vince Staples and DJ Mustard connect on a new track that was featured in the recent Beats By Dre commercial. The track is a more commercial step forward for Vince and is some of the first music we have gotten from the Long Beach rapper since last year when he dropped his last effort, a self titled EP.

