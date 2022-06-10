Watch Ceasar Christian And Lil Mama “Push It”

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Ceasar Christian and Lil Mama link up to drop a new single called “Push It.” Take a listen now!

Ceasar Christian, the rapper known for remixing the iconic “Push It” single featuring the one-and-only Lil Mama, is making moves right and left. Life is imitating art as he moves from dropping his single to having a release party for his new mini-movie at Black Ink Atlanta to starting new viral challenges…

I, push it, all the way to the limit/I probably need me a million/before I have me some children

As Lil Mama mentioned in an interview on the video set of “Push It,” “Ceasar is an amazing artist. I can’t wait for y’all to get a load of him and what he got to bring to the table. Talented, for real. My family heard his verse and was like, ‘Yo…the boy go hard!’” Christian’s flow is reminiscent of Jeezy with a fresh swag, and the samples from the Salt N Pepa classic are elevated by Lil Mama’s sound.

The party at Black Ink Atlanta to celebrate the release of his “Like” mini-movie starring comedian Renny and his upcoming single drop “2Real” featuring Trap Beckham had Ceasar riding the wave he’s been on ever since he dropped his fire video and remix of the Lil Mama collab. Black Ink Atlanta was swagged out with fans and photographers for the release event. The premiere showing of the mini-movie and Q&A with the artists made the night an amazing success.

After Ceasar Christian finished his latest release party in Atlanta with Trap Beckham and Renny he came back into the limelight with his latest trend: the booty phone challenge! Adding a new layer to the ubiquitous “money phone” posts, Ceasar is calling on all the rappers to pose with something a little more sexy next time…

