Atlanta rap pack P$C is back with a new one, “RICO,” illustrating why P$C is becoming a household name in the Trap Music community. T.I., Young Dro, Big Kuntry King and Macboney are all in rare form on the track, with Tip even commenting on the unfounded allegations of sexual assault in his verse.

P$C continues to push the boundaries of Southern rap, well after the debut album 25 to Life in 2005. Check it out below.