T.I. & Tiny Seek Dismissal Of “Extortionate” Sexual Assault Lawsuit

A woman identified as Jane Doe sued T.I. and Tiny Harris for sexual assault, among other claims, over a 2005 incident.

T.I. and Tiny Harris asked a California judge to dismiss a lawsuit accusing them of sexual assault and battery. According to court documents obtained by AllHipHop, the couple contested the merits of a civil complaint filed by a woman identified as Jane Doe.

“All the claims asserted in the Complaint are time-barred because the statute of limitations for such claims has long expired over sixteen years ago,” T.I .and Tiny’s lawyers wrote. “Further, notwithstanding the fact that Defendants Clifford Harris (‘Mr. Harris’) and Tameka Harris (‘Mrs. Harris’) (collectively ‘Defendants’ or ‘Harrises’), deny that any of the alleged conduct even occurred, the Complaint fails to allege facts to sufficiently establish any of the claims alleged in the Complaint.”

They added, “Accordingly, Defendants seek to dismiss all the claims in the Complaint … for failure to state a claim upon which any relief can be granted. Because there is no possible remedy for these deficiencies … Defendants seek dismissal of this entire action.”

Jane Doe sued T.I. and Tiny for sexual assault, battery, sexual battery, negligence, false imprisonment and intentional infliction of emotional distress in January. The woman said the Harrises drugged and sexually assaulted her on an unspecified date in 2005.

T.I .and Tiny denied the allegations. They claimed the alleged victim tried to extort them before filing the lawsuit.

“On the heels of positivity, negativity always rears its ugly head,” T.I. and Tiny told AllHipHop in January. “This plaintiff has been threatening to file this lawsuit for THREE years. For THREE years, we have emphatically and categorically denied these allegations. For THREE years we have maintained our innocence and refused to pay these extortionate demands for things we didn’t do. For THREE years, we’ve maintained the same position while the claims in this story have changed time and time again. Our position is clear… We are innocent of these fake claims, we will not be shaken down, and we look forward to our day in court.”

T.I. and Tiny wanted Jane Doe’s lawsuit dismissed with prejudice, which would prevent the plaintiff from refiling the complaint. In Touch Weekly was the first to report on the motion to dismiss.