Westside Gunn – ‘Who Made The Sunshine: Connie’s Son’

Westside Gunn Gives Fans the ‘Who Made The Sunshine: Connie’s Son’ Mini-Documentary
Westside Gunn is one of the realest in Hip-Hop after everything he has done for “underground rap” and refusing to conform to the mainstream sound but what will happen when he has his major label debut? The answer lies in his new album Who Made The Sunshine which arrived for fans on October 2, 2020. Have you checked out the album yet, have you seen the kind of tear that Griselda has been on lately? If so you would know the kind of ether they are putting out there in the galaxy and its FLAMES.
But before we get all into the lyrics and everything behind the homie, check out his latest mini-documentary where he details his life in the countryside of Alabama. They have dead homies buried there, they have family members that live there and most Griselda fans don’t know the WHOLE story about these guys. Take a look at Gunn’s live in Alabama and he pulls out the expensive whips for this trip around his second home in Alabama. We even get a special cameo from Gunn’s mom, Mama Gunn aka Connie. Check it out below: