Who is Fsb Trell? 

Fsb Trell is definitely an artist you should keep your eye on. He is from the small town of Quincy, FL that’s located North of the state. Fsb Trell grew up in the neighborhood known as “Friendship” which is where he developed his stage name. He is uniquely known for creating imagery from his songs, which he has done with the release of ”Fool for a fool” and “Pain I Felt”. Even though this artist just seemed to begin making music, he is not new to it. Fsb Trell has made a few songs throughout the years but has recently decided to get more serious about his craft. We asked him, “What kicked in your motivation”? He responded:

“Well I feel that I have a story to tell to the world and with everything going on I want to be an escape, and I know I make stuff people can relate to. Plus coming from a small town in North Florida I want to show people with dreams that anything is possible. I remember people close to me would literally get mad when I stopped making music. To them, it seemed like I was going to let my talent go to waste…They knew I had something… I did too”.

Upon getting back in the game, this artist has already had a chance to visit Boosie Estates where he met Boosie BadAzz, and has also secured features from some other well-known artists. These projects are set to be released in the coming months. What more will this Quincy Native bring to the industry? Let’s just wait and find out.

