Wxrm Releases New Highly Anticipated Single, “Geeked Up

Wxrm is out with his latest “Geeked Up”, a single set to be part of a bigger project scheduled to release July 7th. From Syracuse, New York Wxrm found inspiration behind this banging beat from just wanting a high-energy ambiance this is the perfect track for you to jump and rage about.

Along with “Geeked Up” Wxrm has two other singles currently out titled “Want Me Back” and “Changes!”. All three tracks are set to be a part of the bigger project, an album titled “Parasite” available on July 7th. The producer xviisocold, his brother also is the executive producer of this album being the master brain behind the music.

Wxrm’s next moves for the future involve the release of “Parasite” on July 7th and performance at Funk n Waffles in downtown Syracuse on July 24th. Check out Wxrm’s latest “Geeked Up ” and his other singles before the album drop available now on streaming platforms everywhere.

“geeked up” By Wxrm