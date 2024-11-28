Xzibit’s “Everywhere I Go” Is Another Notch In His Comeback Run

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

X to the Z continues his run. Check out his latest song.

Xzibit is another iconic rapper from the 1990s and 2000s, and he’s absolutely thriving right now. Honestly, he’s looking better musically than when he first came out. Maybe it’s that Conor McGregor money fueling his glow-up, but the music is so strong it would stand on its own regardless. “Everywhere I Go” features Dem Jointz and effectively proves X is truly one of the GOATs. Back in the day, he was among the true elite on the West Coast, and at times, even rocked with the East Coast heavyweights. Now, he’s making it clear that he belongs in the conversation with classic-era rap legends who are re-emerging today.

You’ve got to check out what he’s doing and let me know where you think he stands. Personally, I think he can go bar for bar, song for song, with just about anybody in the game right now. What do you think?

Check out this one.