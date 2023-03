Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

This is a turnt up trap song about getting money and street politics in Memphis.

Memphis rapper YNC Crashout is back with his new single “Steady Knockin” produced by @mack_hite.

The song was recorded by @ftystudios1 and mixed by @biggdee_901.

This is a turnt up trap song about getting money and street politics in Memphis. The video was shot by @evisions901 and filmed at a recording studio owned by @klutchfrenchie!

Video: