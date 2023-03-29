Young Scooter Delivers 2023’s Street Anthem With “Come Eat With Us”

As the record featuring Est Gee continues to soar, The Atlanta Trap Star is Set to Drop New Music

Photo credit: @iamdonjuan

If ever there was a street anthem for 2023, it would be Young Scooter’s “Come Eat with Us” featuring Est Gee. Scooter dropped the single this past month, but the record continues to soar and grow. The single is a get money motivational song. It’s a high speed chase record but something girls can work out to. The song’s energy feels like a mixture of Rick Ross’ BMF and Future’s Trap N#####. It’s the kind of record that could start a riot in the yard. From influencers to Hustlers, “Come Eat with Us” resonates with every audience and has become trendy on tik tok.

Young Scooter has always been one of the most impactful artists out of Atlanta. He stormed onto the scene in 2012-2013 with hits such as “Julio” featuring Future and “Colombia,” which included a remix with Rick Ross, Birdman, and Gucci Mane. The East Atlanta native has consistently provided music for the streets. He is a narrator through his music and has lived the life that some rappers only imagine on paper and fantasies. Scooter is comfortable being underground and authentic, yet he continues to influence mainstream culture. From language to slang and even fashion, the Kirkwood native and his Freebandz family have had a massive impact on hip-hop and beyond. They’ve coined terms and started trends that crossed over to pop culture. Over the years, Scooter has consistently resonated with his core audience. There’s nothing manufactured about his journey, and therefore he is embraced and respected.

Scooter sat down with All Hip Hop for an exclusive interview.:

This new record, “Come Eat with Us,” is being highly received. Why do you think it’s so impactful right now?

My music has always been impactful in the streets and real hip hop. We started a lot of trends. Freebandz started a lot of trends: Jugg music, specific slang, and things rappers say and do. Whether or not it’s acknowledged or credited, the impact is obvious. But I think this record is getting a lot of love because it’s motivational, and so many people can relate to the lyrics and message.” I feel like the streets are dry, and things are crazy. A lot is going on, and many people feel empty and lost. So I wanted to deliver that missing piece in hip hop right now. I want to give the streets the energy that they’re craving. My music is making money, countin’ money music. But I also give insight on the struggle and what people are going through with all these changes right now,” Scooter shared exclusively.

Do you think hip-hop is in a good place right now?

Yeah, but I think there’s a void that the streets were craving, and this record is feeding the streets.

What’s next for you? What can we expect?

There’s a lot coming up. New music, new videos. Find me on Future and Friends, One Big Party Tour too. Connect and keep up on my Instagram.