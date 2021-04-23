YSN Flow Taps Doe Boy In “Do It Again”

Check out the new song and video “Do It Again” by YSN Flow featuring Doe Boy.

Rising rapper YSN Flow has an unmatched work ethic, and he continues to gift fans with banger after banger after banger. Now, he releases his newest track in collaboration with Doe Boy titled “Do It Again,” with a fire visual to match.

On the track, trap 808s and a skittering beat underscore melodic verses as YSN Flow’s hypnotic harmonies take hold. Doe Boy rolls through with a slick and sharp cameo before the knockout hook. The music video brings the song to life with tightly shot and edited action, highlighting the undeniable interplay between these two buzzing titans.

“Do It Again” arrives after the release of “Money Man,” which trailed YSN Flow’s acclaimed mixtape Long Story Short in 2020. The standout “Mud Brother” posted up 4 million streams, with “Want Beef? 3.0” on its heels at 3.2 million streams.

Weaving together seamless bars, hypnotic harmonies and hard-hitting hooks, YSN Flow quietly emerged as a 21st century hip-hop contender. The 17-year-old went from recording in a tiny apartment closet to generating over 130 million streams and landing a deal with Republic Records. YSN Flow’s 2020 mixtape FLOW $ZN—which includes features from heavy hitters such as Justin Rarri, Lil Tjay and Quando Rondo—has garnered 11 million-plus streams