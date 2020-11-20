YSN Flow Unveils “Playin It Cool” Visual

(AllHipHop Music)
It’s hard to believe YSN Flow is still 16 years old, and he continues to prove why he’s a force to be reckoned with in this rap game.
Hailing from Ohio, the recording artist exploded onto the scene with his breakout hit “Got Beef,” and has been steadily climbing the ladder since.
Now, he returns with his highly-anticipated new mixtape titled Long Story Short, pairing it with the official music video from “Playin It Cool.” The 12-track project is produced entirely by frequent collaborator Iceberg, gifting his fans a full masterpiece.
With zero features and nothing but YSN’s signature flow and bars, Long Story Short showcases growth and nothing short of bangers.
From recording in a tiny closet in his apartment to raking in millions of streams and views, the Republic Records signee is living out his dreams on the daily. Watch the visual to “Playin It Cool” above, and remember no dream is too big if you work hard and stay passionate.