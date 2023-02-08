AllHipHop

Yung Polo & Selfmade Tru – Livin’ Fast

Music

Yung Polo and Selfmade Tru are back at it again with a duo album “Trap Twinz II”. Starting the year off with smash records such as “School Buses” and “Livin’ Fast” which also has a music video that dropped the same day as the project. TN has been making a lot of noise lately and with this project, we can definitely see why! Go click play and see what all the hype is about.

Click here to stream Trap Twinz II on your favorite platform! https://linktr.ee/traptwinz2