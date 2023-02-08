Yung Polo and Selfmade Tru are back at it again with a duo album “Trap Twinz II”. Starting the year off with smash records such as “School Buses” and “Livin’ Fast” which also has a music video that dropped the same day as the project. TN has been making a lot of noise lately and with this project, we can definitely see why! Go click play and see what all the hype is about.
Yung Polo & Selfmade Tru – Livin’ Fast
Click here to stream Trap Twinz II on your favorite platform! https://linktr.ee/traptwinz2