Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Zeddy Will’s “Twerkin With Your Friends” has been going viral and comes with a song and a dance.

Zeddy Will’s “Twerkin With Your Friends” has been making waves, going viral thanks to Packers’ Carrington Valentine, Ashton Jeanty, Kai Cenat, and Tylil James embracing the song and its dance. The track has taken over clubs and, in the past week, gained significant traction on the radio.