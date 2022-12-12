Zelly Ocho Explains New Single & Visual “Duces”

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Zelly Ocho just dropped the video for his new single “Duces.” Take a listen.

Zelly Ocho is here to make his mark on the music industry. Hailing from Cleveland, Ohio, the rising star brings nothing but turnt energy in all his songs, carrying his own unique style and swag that allows him to stand out in the rap game.

Signed to 1400, the same label as Trippie Redd, Zelly Ocho is excited as ever to be unveiling his newest single and visual for “Duces.”

The song derives from a vulnerable place, as Zelly Ocho explains, “I was inspired by fake friendships that after all the bull sh*t, I didn’t even want to hear from no one.”

Produced by Aevy and Evan Moiciso, “Duces” reflects Zelly’s innate ability to channel positive energy and insanity, regardless of the endless, unpredictable chaos of the world. Zelly Ocho’s tag line is VLAD, which stands for “very loyal and determined.” This is a lifestyle that welcomes people of all backgrounds.

In his recent interview and freestyle with On The Radar, Zelly stresses the importance of surrounding himself with like-minded people. He has also just signed to Cleopatra Records by A&R Kyle Perera.

And if there’s one thing he wants fans to take away from the record, he states, “Be aware of your circle and check on your brothers.”