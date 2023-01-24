03 Greedo Speaks Out After Five Years In Prison: ”I Am Still Not Completely Out”

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Los Angeles rapper 03 Greedo revealed he must spend up to six months in a halfway house and can only make one five-minute call weekly.

03 Greedo gave a statement to his fans to explain his current circumstances after he was released from a Texan prison earlier this month.

The Los Angeles rapper revealed he is still living with restrictions following his release on parole on Jan. 12 after being sentenced to 20 years in prison in 2018, charged with possession of more than 400 grams of methamphetamine and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.

Greedo explained he has to spend up to six months in a halfway house and is only allowed one weekly five-minute phone.

“Yes, I am free from prison but I am still not completely out,” he wrote on Instagram. “For anyone confused I am in a halfway house for up to 6 months with a five minute phone call a week. Where I am I just want to see my daughter and record music. I wish I could have released alot more music while I was away.”

03 Greedo Plans To Drop “At Least 12 Tapes” Before His Next LP

While he released a steady stream of projects from behind bars, 03 Greedo plans to drop at least a dozen more before his next studio album.

“So, I have this chip on my shoulder to just go record n drop at least 12 tapes before my major album and I honestly just don’t want to talk to alot of people yet. I got a lot I want to clear in my head first. So, if I’m not recording with you or laying with you.”

He concluded: “I’m not inna rush to talk after damn near 5 years. Just being honest! Salute to the GeeHive and all my supporters, I love you. Thank u for keeping me alive while I was incarcerated. Yours Truly, Cheeto.”

03 Greedo shared his Free 03 project with Mike Free just a few days before his release. The 14-track offering includes features from OhGeesy, KenTheMan, BlueBucksClan, and the late Drakeo the Ruler. Check it out below.