03 Greedo Out On Parole After Receiving 20-Year Prison Sentence

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Alamo Records artist 03 Greedo was arrested for drug and gun possession following a traffic stop in Texas in 2016.

Los Angeles rapper 03 Greedo was released from a Texas prison on Thursday (January 12).

03 Greedo, whose real name is Jason Jamal Jackson, was paroled after being sentenced to 20 years in prison in 2018. He was charged with possession of more than 400 grams of methamphetamine and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon in 2016.

According to the Washington Post, the circumstances of 03 Greedo’s arrest were suspicious. He refuted the reasoning for the traffic stop, which occurred because his car allegedly lingered in a left-hand lane.

Officers claimed they smelled marijuana, prompting a search of the vehicle. They found no weed but discovered drugs in the trunk.

03 Greedo’s first two lawyers allegedly didn’t put up much of a fight to help their client. The Alamo Records artist was led to believe he needed to accept a 20-year plea bargain to avoid harsher punishment.

“It’s unconscionable that any lawyer wouldn’t pursue all avenues prior to agreeing to a deal,” his third attorney Morris Overstreet told the Washington Post in 2020. “Even if he had been convicted of the crime, you have to give your client a chance to win on appeal by filing a motion saying that the stop wasn’t lawful in the first place. We’re arguing that the other counsel’s performance fell below an objective standard and that the results would have been different had those standards been met.”

03 Greedo got out of prison a few days after dropping his Free 03 project with Mike Free. The 14-track release features OhGeesy, KenTheMan, BlueBucksClan and the late Drakeo the Ruler.