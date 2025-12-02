070 Shake Stuns Fashion World With Dior Ambassador Role

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

070 Shake was named Dior’s newest brand ambassador as the luxury label continues to spotlight genre-blending artists under creative director Jonathan Anderson.

070 Shake landed a high-profile partnership with luxury fashion powerhouse Dior as the New Jersey-born artist continues to expand her reach beyond the music world.

The 28-year-old rapper and singer, born Danielle Balbuena, has officially joined Dior’s ambassador lineup under the creative direction of Jonathan Anderson.

The French fashion label praised her genre-defying style and creative energy, calling her “unique and visionary” and noting her place “at the convergence of rap and alternative pop.”

Dior added that her “instinctive creativity, authenticity and energy resonate with the essence of Dior, embodying sensitive elegance in perpetual motion.”

Shake’s rise in music began with the 070 collective, a group named after her New Jersey zip code. Her career gained momentum after Kanye West signed her to GOOD Music in 2016, leading to guest spots on his Ye album, including “Ghost Town” and “Violent Crimes.”

Her solo catalog includes three albums: Modus Vivendi, You Can’t Kill Me and Petrichor, the latter of which she dedicated to her girlfriend and creative inspiration, Lily-Rose Depp. Shake also saw commercial success with her collaboration on “Escapism” alongside Raye, which went viral on TikTok and became her most charted release to date.

Anderson has broadened Dior’s ambassador roster to include a mix of unconventional talent such as Mikey Madison, Mia Goth, Greta Lee and Thai stars Lingling Kwong and Orm Kornnaphat.

Shake’s addition aligns with the brand’s ongoing strategy to spotlight artists who challenge genre norms and reflect evolving cultural aesthetics.

Shake is currently working on her fourth studio album, continuing to develop a sound that blends Hip-Hop, alternative pop and ambient textures.