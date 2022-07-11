15-Year-Old Charged With Murder Of 14-Year-Old Aspiring Drill Rapper In Fatal NYC Subway Stabbing 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

14-year-old Ethan Reyes was said to have known his attacker, who allegedly fatally stabbed him in the abdomen after a dispute.

A 14-year-old up-and-coming drill rapper was fatally stabbed on a subway platform in Harlem on Saturday afternoon (Jul. 9). Cops confirmed they charged a 15-year-old boy with his murder.

Officers arrived at the station and found Ethan Reyes — who rapped under the name Notti Osama – with a stab wound to his abdomen. He was rushed to Mount Sinai Morningside hospital, where he was pronounced dead despite the efforts of emergency services.

According to the New York Times, police believe Ethan Reyes of Yonkers, N.Y., and his attacker knew each other. They say the pair began arguing outside the 137th St.-City College station in Harlem which then spilled inside.

“He just got caught up in the street life”

Kelvin Ventura, cousin of Ethan Reyes, says the type of music he made played a role in his death.

“He just got caught up in the street life type s###,” Ventura told New York Daily News. “He just so happened to take a route in a style of music that ends up with art turning into violence.”

Cops did not release the name of the teenager who was arrested on Sunday after cops tracked him down using surveillance footage. He was charged with criminal possession of a weapon in addition to murder. The teen is reportedly being treated for stab wounds at New York-Presbyterian Hospital.

“He would’ve taken a route of a pop singer or any other style of art or music, he would’ve been super successful,” Ventura continued. “Just so happens his style of music that he chose to do ended up reciprocating violence.”

Richard Davey, MTA NYC transit president, said in a statement Sunday, ”We thank NYPD detectives, with whom we cooperated, for the rapid arrest of a suspect.

“That he and the victim are said to have known each other further underscores the senseless nature of this tragic incident.”

The teeanger often rapped with his brother David who goes by the name DD Osama. The pair gained traction in the genre with music videos on YouTube amassing over a hundred thousand views.

