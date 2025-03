Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

2 Chainz took to Instagram to call out an employee, accusing them of jacking “everything” from his business.

2 Chainz exposed an employee who allegedly swiped “everything” from one of his businesses in a surprising video revelation shared online.

On Wednesday (March 19), the Grammy-nominated rapper and entrepreneur took to social media to detail the incident at one of his establishments.

Although he didn’t specify which business was targeted, 2 Chainz clarified that the theft was no minor incident. Among the items reportedly stolen were televisions, furniture, including sofas, and various other unspecified goods.

The Atlanta rapper summed up the incident in his video, stating, “She stole everything.”

Despite the severity of the theft, 2 Chainz indicated he would not pursue legal action against the employee responsible.

In a caption accompanying the video, 2 Chainz expressed his frustration with a philosophical twist, writing, “No good deed goes unpunished. im not even mad, I know it’s hard out here … it’s the principle.”

2 Chainz has built a diverse business empire beyond his music career. His portfolio includes multiple restaurants such as EscoBar Restaurant & Tapas and Esco Seafood, a Smoothie King franchise, a nail salon and even a California-based cannabis dispensary.

He did not name the specific business, but 2 Chainz tagged the video location as his “Pamper Nail Studio.”

Fellow rappers, including Killer Mike, Kid Capri and Dee1, shared supportive messages in the comment section of his post.

“Yo this is the 2nd time I seen you done wrong playboy,” Kid Capri wrote. “The first was, nobody showed up to your your food drive, people are just foul brah.”

Killer Mike added, “U real “Player” and Gentleman. U gonna stay blessed cuz u blessing others. Salutes to u and then crew that stay Tru to U.”