2 Chainz Says “ColleGrove” Sequel With Lil Wayne “COLLEGROVE 2” Will Arrive Before End Of 2023

The project may also included heavy hitters like Usher and Benny the Butcher.

2 Chainz says his official full-length studio album with Lil Wayne, COLLEGROVE 2, will arrive before the end of the year. As he recently told ABC News, “We have two videos shot, photoshoot shot, (the) album’s mixed and getting mastered, so it’ll be coming sooner than later, and I’m really excited about it. It’s rapping at a high level — steel sharpens steel. And he’s one of the people that I enjoy working with the most.”

In addition to Tunechi, the album will also include Benny The Butcher and Usher. Regardless of the other special guests, it is primarily a Weezy and 2 Chainz affair.

“We worked together on every song and we over-recorded,” he said. “But he kind of laid that responsibility in my lap. He’s creative. He’s coming up with concepts and ideas. And then, I’m someone that does the same thing on the marketing side, putting together the right set of songs that fit the particular concept I’m trying to convey.”

He continued, “I think we work well in that extent to where he trusts my opinion and how I’m handling everything. And he’s going to bring the A-game to work every day.”

2 Chainz has been teasing the sequel to 2016’s ColleGrove since 2020 and as recently as 2022. Lil Wayne appeared on eight of the original 12 joints— a compromise they had to make because of his contract with his label.