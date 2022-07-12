2 Chainz Teases New Collaborative Project With Lil Wayne

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

It looks like the two southerners are joining forces again.

Back in 2016, 2 Chainz connected with Lil Wayne to create the ColleGrove album. Technically, Chainz released ColleGrove as a solo album, but his New Orleans-bred counterpart is featured throughout the LP.

This week, 2 Chainz teased that another joint project with Lil Wayne could be on the way. The Atlanta-bred rhymer addressed his recent work with Tunechi in a Twitter post.

“Had a good weekend [with] 2 shows in Vegas and one in Mexico in 2 days, now I’m about to crash I’m just walking out the studio, been in with @LilTunechi all night, let’s just say I’m excited about our project,” tweeted Chainz.

Had a good weekend wit 2 shows in Vegas and one in Mexico in 2 days , now I’m about to crash I’m just walking out the studio , been in with @LilTunechi all night , let’s just say I’m Excited about our project pic.twitter.com/5744XVeUwG — Tity Boi (2 Chainz) (@2chainz) July 11, 2022

ColleGrove debuted at #4 on the Billboard 200 by pulling in 53,000 first-week units. Southside, Mike WiLL Made-It, Zaytoven, TM88, Metro Boomin, Frank Dukes, London on da Track, and others provided production for the album.

2 Chainz’s Dope Don’t Sell Itself dropped in February of this year. That project featured Moneybagg Yo, Lil Baby, Roddy Ricch, 42 Dugg, YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Lil Durk, and more.

In 2020, 2 Chainz teamed with his T.R.U. crew for No Face No Case. Lil Wayne’s discography also includes compilation projects with Young Money (Young Money, Rise of an Empire) and Rich Gang (Rich Gang).