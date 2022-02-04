2 Chainz Drops ‘Dope Don’t Sell Itself’ Album Featuring Lil Baby, Roddy Ricch & More

Today, Atlanta-raised rapper 2 Chainz released his seventh studio album Dope Don’t Sell Itself. The new 12-track effort lands after 2020’s So Help Me God!

Dope Don’t Sell Itself hosts guest appearances by Moneybagg Yo, Beatking, Lil Baby, Roddy Ricch, 42 Dugg, NBA YoungBoy, Lil Durk, Sleepy Rose, Swae Lee, Stove God Cooks, Symba, Major Myjah, and Jacquees.

The new project arrives alongside the official music video for “Neighbors Know My Name.” 2 Chainz also launched his latest LP with a performance of “Lost Kings” featuring Sleepy Rose and Lil Durk on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

Previously, 2 Chainz dropped the Dope Don’t Sell Itself singles “Million Dollars Worth Of Game” featuring 42 Dugg as well as “Pop Music” featuring Moneybagg Yo and Beatking.

Exclusive Dope Don’t Sell Itself merchandise, customizable lithographs, and limited edition autographed CDs are now available at shop.2chainz.com. 2 Chainz joined Rick Ross, Lil Kim, Jeezy, and Gucci Mane for the “Legendz of The Streets” tour.

Earlier this week, 2 Chainz also set up a giant Stash Box in Atlanta. The Dope Don’t Sell Itself promotional installation was presented in partnership with the Krystal restaurant brand.