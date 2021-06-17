2 Chainz Cast In Crime Thriller ‘The Enforcer’ With Antonio Banderas & Kate Bosworth

The Atlanta native will appear on the big screen for the first time.

Tauheed “2 Chainz” Epps will make his feature film acting debut in The Enforcer. The Richard Hughes-directed crime thriller is reportedly being shopped at the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France.

Kate Bosworth (Remember the Titans, Superman Returns) and Antonio Banderas (Desperado, The Mask of Zorro) are also part of The Enforcer cast. 2 Chainz is playing a crime kingpin, Bosworth is playing a femme fatale, and Banderas is playing the enforcer.

Kate Bosworth recently filmed The Immaculate Room and Along for the Ride. Antonio Banderas is voicing the title character in P### in Boots: The Last Wish which is tentatively set for release in 2022. The veteran actor is also starring in Uncharted and Official Competition.

Director Richard Hughes was previously behind the camera for the short films Found and Man. W. Peter Iliff penned The Enforcer screenplay. His writing credits also include 1991’s Point Break, 1992’s Patriot Games, 1999’s Varsity Blues as well as television series such as Tales from the Crypt and Varsity Blues.

Hughes’s The Enforcer is being produced by Millennium Media. The company’s co-president, Jonathan Yunger, said, “The Enforcer is a high stakes action film that the cast will absolutely thrive in, masterfully bringing their characters to life through this suspenseful script.”

Grammy Award and BET Award winner 2 Chainz becomes the latest Hip Hop artist to step into the world of big-screen productions. The So Help Me God! album creator has appeared on the 2 Broke Girls and Law & Order: Special Victims Unit television programs.

2 Chainz joins other rappers-turned-actors like Will Smith, Kid Cudi, and Cardi B who are set to appear in forthcoming motion pictures. Like Chainz, Indiana’s Freddie Gibbs signed on for his first feature film over the last year as well. The “Big Boss Rabbit” emcee’s Down With The King will premiere at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival’s Association du Cinéma Indépendant pour sa Diffusio.