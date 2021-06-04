Cardi B Talks Appearing In ‘F9’ Movie & Working With Vin Diesel

The Grammy winner takes on the character of Leysa, a woman who shares history with Diesel’s Dominic “Dom” Toretto.

Before the COVID- 19 pandemic, Universal Pictures was preparing to release the ninth Fast & Furious movie in 2020. There was even a star-studded “The Road To F9” concert featuring Cardi B, Ludacris, and Wiz Khalifa presented that January.

The coronavirus crisis caused F9 to be pushed back to 2021. The action flick is now scheduled to arrive in American theaters on June 25. As a member of the movie’s cast, Hip Hop superstar Cardi B took part in promotional interviews.

“I was a little over doing short appearances in films, but I’m like, ‘It’s freaking Fast & Furious.’ So I was like, ‘Get me there. Put me on a plane,'” recalled Cardi B in an F9 featurette posted by ET Canada.

Back in 2019, longtime Fast & Furious star Vin Diesel revealed Cardi B was filming scenes for F9. The “WAP” hitmaker spoke about working with the Hollywood veteran for her latest motion picture appearance.

“You know Vin Diesel always plays like this very serious guy in films, so I was scared. But he was just so nice, so dope. He makes me feel so comfortable,” said the Invasion of Privacy album creator.

Cardi B is part of a list of F9 actors that also includes Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, John Cena, Nathalie Emmanuel, Jordana Brewster, Sung Kang, Helen Mirren, Kurt Russell, Charlize Theron, Bow Wow, and Ozuna. Justin Lin is credited as the director and co-writer.

F9 is Cardi B’s first turn in a blockbuster movie franchise. The Bronx-bred entertainer born Belcalis Almánzar previously appeared in 2019’s Hustlers, and she is set for a lead role in the forthcoming Assisted Living comedy. Cardi also played Mercedes on BET’s Being Mary Jane television series.

While Cardi B may have caught the acting bug, the 28-year-old performer is still one of the most successful recording artists in modern-day music. She scored her fifth #1 single on the Hot 100 chart in March with “Up” which extended the record for most Number Ones by a female rapper. Plus, her breakout hit “Bodak Yellow” became the first song by a female rapper to earn Diamond (10 million units) certification.