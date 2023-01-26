2 Chainz Discovers Late Father’s Hidden Cash Stash In The Basement Of His Home

2 Chainz has just found a pile of cash hidden by his father, who died in 2012, right as the rapper’s music career was starting to take off.

A burst pipe in the basement of his home led 2 Chainz to stumble across a secret stash of cash hidden by his late father, who died over a decade ago.

The College Park, Georgia native took to Instagram on Wednesday (Jan. 15) to reveal how he discovered his father’s hoard.

“Quick story. I had a busted pipe in the basement,” 2 Chainz explained. “They fixed my basement and then they found…I guess it’s my pop’s old stash.”

In the video, 2 Chainz can be seen rifling through a bag of meticulously folded bills, although he does not appear to have counted his late father’s hidden stockpile. Check out the clip below.

2 Chainz’s father passed away in 2012, just as his career was taking off. At the time, he was preparing the rollout of his B.O.A.T.S. II: Me Time album, but all that stopped when he rushed to be by his father’s side.

2 Chainz Reflects On His Father’s Passing

“I was there the whole time even when he passed, I was right there and it was just something,” Chainz told Angie Martinez in Aug. 2012. “And it was like, ‘Man you got a tour to do, you got an album coming out,’ and you know he was saying little things like Imma be aight, and really I just be talking to him like he still here.”

The “It’s A Vibe” hitmaker said he was glad his dad got to see some of his success before he died.

“He was able to see the new house I bought, of course,” he said. “He had his room, he had it painted. We got his carpet changed. Hung a few pictures up. I’m leaving his room just like it is. When I come off the road I go up sometimes. I smoke one in his room. Rest in peace to my pops. It is bittersweet. The album is out. Everyone is like they proud, and it would be cool to hear them say it.”

Despite his father being in and out of his life 2 he was able to repair the bond with his son before his death. They reconnected after his father was released from jail, roughly seven years before he died.

“Recently we just started saying ‘I love you’ on the phone,” 2 Chainz told The Urban Daily in May 2012. “Like two weeks ago, he said something that he’s never said before. He said, ‘You’re a good man and I’m proud of you. I just wanted to tell you that.’ You know he’s getting older and he’s been sick a lot lately and that scared me.”