2 Chainz & Lil Wayne Deliver “Welcome 2 Collegrove” Trailer Narrated By 50 Cent

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

It’s finally happening and 50 Cent is helping to kick things off!

As 2 Chainz and Lil Wayne continue gearing up to release their collaborative project, Welcome 2 Collegrove, to the highly lyrical rap duo has enlisted Hip-Hop juggernaut 50 Cent to assist with the rollout for the project.

On Monday (November 13) 2 Chainz jumped on Twitter to share the trailer, which also included a partial tracklist for Welcome 2 Collegrove. Clocking in at just over one minute, the trailer, which 2 Chainz noted function as the opening scene to the project, tells the story of how a young Tity Boi and Weezy F. Baby came together through their shared interests in areas such as music and trapping.

“Welcome 2 Collegrove :: Scene 1 narrated by @50cent 1. G6 2. Big Diamonds Feat @21savage 3. Presha 4. Long Story Short,” 2 Chainz wrote in the tweet.

In addition to 21 Savage’s appearance, the project is also home to a stacked production unit featuring contributions from the likes of Mannie Fresh, Juicy C, Big K.R.I.T. and Wayne’s “Amilli” producer, Bangladesh. It appears as though several additional album trailers will be released, per 2 Chainz indication and due to the fact the preorder available for the album is intact with at least 21 tracks. In contrast, the original ColleGrove project released in 2016 was home to 13-tracks and was solely handled by 2 Chainz and Weezy himself.

Check out the full trailer below.